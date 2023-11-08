Recount expected in Missoula City Council Ward 6 race

MISSOULA — A recount will likely take place for the Missoula City Council Ward 6 race between Sandra Vasecka and Sean Patrick McCoy as only five votes separate the candidates.

According to Montana state law, if two candidates are within half a percentage of each other in a race a candidate can request a recount. Additionally, if they are less than a quarter of a percentage within each other then the recount is mandated.

“So, under the state laws, if we go through a recount, all recounts are done as a hand recount. So, this is a great opportunity for us to go through show the accuracy we have with elections,” Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said. “Show how well our equipment works, and then also just make sure that if there is something in here, we're looking at them physically -- independently to help make sure that everything is above board so those candidates can feel those voters can feel as confident as we all do.

Seaman told MTN News the recount may take an entire day.

A total of 3,126 votes were cast in the Ward 6 race between Vasecka and McCoy as of Wednesday morning.

- information from Derek Joesph included in this report