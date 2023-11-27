Recount in Missoula City Council Ward 6 race scheduled

MISSOULA — A recount has been scheduled for the tight Missoula City Council Ward 6 race.

Candidate Sandra Vasecka has petitioned for a recount in her race following the recent canvass of the November 7, 2023, municipal election.

The Missoula County Elections Office will hold the recount at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the green warehouse at 140 North Russell Street.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Peterson and Missoula County commissioners Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick will serve on the recount board.

There will be areas sectioned off for media and observers, as well as for representatives for each candidate.

The process is expected to take most of the day.

Sealed ballots from election night will be opened, tallied and organized ballots to ensure all of them are included in the recount.

The ballots will then be sorted and a hand counting of the results will take place.

Current results separate Vasecka and challenger Sean Patrick McCoy by five votes. Any changes to the results will be presented to the county canvass board to be certified.