Senate committee deadlocks on Stone-Manning's nomination to head BLM

HELENA — After more than an hour of contentious debate, a U.S. Senate committee deadlocked along party lines on the confirmation of Montanan Tracy Stone-Manning to head the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

All 10 Republicans, including Montana Sen. Steve Daines, voted against her confirmation – but under Senate rules, the nomination still goes to the floor of the evenly divided Senate.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, can ask for a vote of the full Senate to advance her confirmation. It’s not yet clear when that step will happen.

The BLM manages millions of acres of federal land and mineral rights, primarily in the West.

Daines and fellow Republicans sharply criticized Stone-Manning for her role in a 1989 tree-spiking incident in an Idaho forest, saying she lied to the committee and was part of an eco-terrorist conspiracy.

“You will never hear me say that she was a tree-spiker,” Daines said. “But she was very much involved with her roommates and others in a tree-spiking crime. …

“She stayed silent for four years until (a new investigation). It makes me wonder what else she isn’t being forthcoming about.”

Stone-Manning admitted to sending a letter to the U.S. Forest Service in 1989, warning them about the spiked trees in an Idaho timber sale. She told the committee she didn’t take part in the spiking or any planning of it, didn’t write the letter and sent it only because one of the spikers asked her to do it.

She testified against the spikers in a 1993 federal trial, after being granted “limited use immunity” for her testimony.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia and the chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, consistently defended Stone-Manning, saying she was not a target of the investigation and was never charged.

He also said she has an “exemplary record” of working with people from all interests on public-land and conservation issues during her career.

Stone-Manning most recently has worked for the National Wildlife Federation and earlier worked as state director for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, and director of the state Department of Environmental Quality under Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington, said the “over-the-top” opposition to Stone-Manning is really a battle over the future of public lands in America, trying to halt a new direction that the Biden administration wants to take, on energy development and other issues.