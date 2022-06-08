Tranel reflects on U.S. House Democratic primary win

MISSOULA - The energy was high at Missoula’s Union Club on Primary Night as Democratic nominee Monica Tranel and her supporters celebrated her campaign and awaited results for Montana’s western congressional district.

A Missoula attorney, Tranel’s campaign has focused on her Montana roots. Tranel — who grew up on a ranch in central Montana — is the sixth of 10 children.

In making the case that she’s the best choice to represent the Democratic party, Tranel’s highlighted her work effort — from fighting NorthWestern Energy for the Montana Consumer Counsel to being a two-time Olympian, and a mom.

Tranel said that as Montana voters got to know her, she has also gotten to know them.

"It's been a privilege to connect with Montanans over this last year. I went in for an oil change last week, and they said you need four new tires because the steel belts were showing… I just put new ones on in August, so it's crazy, I put on so many miles," Tranel said. "Montanans want to connect. We want to be in our communities again, we want to be together, and I'm just feeling that over and over and over again."

I want to extend a big thank you to @CoraforMT and @WinterForMT. Having them in this primary made me a better candidate and I look forward to working with them to serve Montana. — Monica Tranel (@MonicaTranel) June 8, 2022

Surrounded by family and supporters, Tranel commended her competitors and relished in the celebration of a successful campaign – but the battle, she said, is still ahead.

"This is our engine room, this is our Montana, this is our home, and we all going to work for it and win this race together. I look forward to celebrating again here on November 8 — with all," Tranel said.

Democratic candidate Cora Neumann has conceded the race on Tuesday night. The third candidate was former Montana State Representative from Missoula Tom Winter. Unofficial numbers of Wednesday morning showed that Tranel had gathered 65% of the vote.

Montanans are voted on Tuesday for the first time in more than 30 years for candidates in two different US Congressional districts.

