Motorcyclist killed in collision near Lincoln

LINCOLN — A 70-year-old Washington man was killed Wednesday, July 15, 2026, when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle attempting to make a left turn on Highway 200.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, a 73-year-old Lincoln man driving a Ram 2500 was westbound on Highway 200 and attempted to make a left turn. While turning, the vehicle struck the motorcycle, an Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster. The rider was reportedly wearing a helmet but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol, drugs, and speed are reportedly not suspected as factors in the crash.