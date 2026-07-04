Motorcyclist killed in crash at Bozeman interstate on-ramp after Jeep collision

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash near an Interstate 90 on-ramp in Bozeman on Friday, July 3.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. at Frontage Road and the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 90.

Police say a Jeep was heading east on Frontage Road when the driver turned left to get onto the highway. At the same time, a dirt bike was heading west. The dirt bike crashed into the passenger side of the Jeep.

Officers and bystanders tried to save the motorcyclist, but the rider died at the scene.

Investigators say the dirt bike did not have a headlight or any other lights, and the Jeep driver could not see the bike in the dark.

Detectives are still investigating the crash. Police say the Jeep driver is cooperating and is not believed to have been impaired.

The Gallatin County Coroner will release the name of the motorcyclist later.

In a release, city officials stated:

"We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Bozeman Fire Department, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, American Medical Response, and the Montana Highway Patrol for their valuable assistance throughout this investigation.

The Bozeman Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the motorcyclist and the entire community, as we are all affected by this tragic loss of life.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Remmich at (406) 577-7432 or Matt.Remmich@bozemanmt.gov."

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