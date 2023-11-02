Multiple Day of the Dead celebrations to be hosted in Missoula

MISSOULA — On Thursday night Missoula is bringing back its Day of the Dead celebration which will start at the four X’s and go all the way down to Caras Park and anyone who attends this celebration will get to learn about the traditions this day has to offer.

“It is an event that is inspired by, or similar, to Dia de los Muertos but it’s a multicultural event so we’re going to have a lot of other groups represented… and we are going to just have an opportunity to remember and celebrate the people in our lives that we have lost.”

The Festival of the Dead is an opportunity to honor loved ones who have

passed and acknowledge grief. The Dia de los Muertos will showcase the cultural practices of an authentic celebration.

“We wanted to create a more traditional celebration, what you will experience in Mexico or in Latin America"

Mynor Alejandro Veliz said when talking about the celebration.

One of the traditions that will be on display during the celebration is an altar that was built by a local family and people from the Confluence Center.

"In our culture, it’s the place we are creating for the souls to find their way, so we’re creating, we’re putting up pictures we’re putting out food for them to know we’re waiting for you this is our spot and each element that you will see in the altar has a significance to us."

The Procession will begin at 7 p.m. on Higgins Avenue. Following the procession in the alley behind Confluence Center, organizers will have Latin music,

traditional Mexican Dia de los Muertos dance, and nonalcoholic drinks to keep the spirits high.