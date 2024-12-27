Congress passes EXPLORE Act, including Protect America's Rock Climbing Act

MISSOULA — A week ago, Congress passed the EXPLORE Act, a comprehensive package of legislation to improve outdoor recreation access to public lands.

Included in EXPLORE is the Protect America's Rock Climbing Act (PARC) which allows for the continued use of fixed anchors on certain public lands.



A fixed anchor is a bolt, pin, or sling that could be drilled or placed into a rock wall for protection on a climber's ascent or descent.

Fixed anchors stay in the rock even after climbers are off the wall. Many climbing spots in Montana utilize these types of anchors.

At this time last year, the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service proposed changing policies to classify fixed anchors as permanent installations — which are prohibited by the 1964 Wilderness Act.

The Colorado-based Access Fund has been working to pass the PARC Act with climber safety and exploration at the forefront of their efforts as they told MTN earlier this year.

"How do we manage this landscape? How do we use a holistic view of wilderness management to make sure that climbing is celebrated but not creating unnecessary impacts?" Erik Murdock, deputy director of the Access Fund shared

"And what the Access Fund promotes is more of a holistic approach to managing climbing. How do we get people from their car, from the parking lot, you know, to the crag to, you know, up the cliff and down the cliff?" he continued.

As for the EXPLORE Act, it covers a long list of issues for public lands. It includes the Biking on Long Distance Trails Act which would create more long-distance trails for cyclists.

The EXPLORE Act would also work to make more trails accessible for those with disabilities as well as restore, and keep up to date certain overnight campgrounds, improve recreational permitting for outfitters and guides, as well as many other pieces of legislation.

The EXPLORE Act now heads to President Biden's desk for signature into law.