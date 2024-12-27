Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.22B as ticket sales soar for Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $1.22 billion as ticket sales soar in advance of the Friday drawing.
Mega Millions
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
Posted

The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to $1.22 billion as ticket sales soar in advance of the Friday drawing. The jackpot has steadily grown following a $1 billion Christmas Eve drawing that didn't produce a winning jackpot ticket.

On Christmas Day, lottery officials said the estimated grand prize was a gargantuan $1.15 billion, with a cash option of $516.1 million, but that number has since expanded.

"Ticket sales are going through the roof," a spokesperson for Mega Millions told CBS News, adding that once a jackpot hits this level, there is often a corresponding increase in ticket sales.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing for the $1.22 billion jackpot is at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

The cash option for winners that take a lump sum payout is now $549.7 million — a $33.6 million jump from a few days ago, the spokesperson said.

Winners can either take the cash payout or the $1.22 billion annuity paid out over 30 years if a winning jackpot ticket is drawn.

Only three Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year — the fewest in any year since the game started. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

A Mega Millions spokesperson said winners are possible across all the prize tiers even if there isn't a jackpot winner. On Christmas Eve, four tickets matched the five white balls for the game's second-tier prize. They were sold in California, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Wyoming.

It would be the fifth biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever if someone wins. (All the totals are before taxes are taken out.)

The top Mega Millions jackpots:

Amount

Date

Winning Tickets

$1.602 billion

8/8/2023

1-FL

$1.537 billion

10/23/2018

1-SC

$1.348 billion

1/13/2023

1-ME

$1.337 billion

7/29/2022

1-IL

$1.22(est)

12/27/2024

?

$1.128 billion

3/26/2024

1-NJ

$1.050 billion

1/22/2021

1-MI

$810 million

9/10/2024

1-TX

$656 million

3/30/2012

3-IL, KS, MD

$648 million

12/17/2013

2-CA, GA

courtesy Mega Millions

Aliza Chasan and Brian Dakss contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader