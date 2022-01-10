Montana employers awaiting US Supreme Court ruling on vaccine mandates

BILLINGS — The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for large employers, which could have big implications for Montana healthcare facilities.

Montana was one of 24 states to challenge enforcement of the vaccine mandates, which require large private companies have their employees vaccinated or get tested weekly. Another measure requires vaccination for workers at federal healthcare facilities.

These healthcare facilities would have to comply or risk missing out on millions of dollars in federal funding. Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare halted their rollouts of the federal mandate, waiting to see what the Supreme Court decides.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority indicated they are unlikely to allow the Biden Administration to enforce the rule. Several justices suggested they don't believe federal law gives the government the authority to impose such a broad requirement covering millions of private employees.

But the Biden Administration argues that the need for the mandates is greater than ever.

It's unclear when the Supreme Court will rule.