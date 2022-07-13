100-year-old bowls over the competition

After 90 years of bowling, Harry Berckes is still bowling strong.

According to KCRG-TV, Berckes bowls in a summer league in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and posts some impressive scores. For instance, he recently rolled a 154.

"But I've never been what you would call a high-scoring bowler. I do it for the exercise, for the people; it's become a part of me,” he told KCRG.

He said he likes to bowl regularly.

"We get into the fall and winter months, then it's Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and I'm here every day,” Berckes said.

He said he plans to keep bowling.

"As long as I'm able to stand up and throw the ball,” Berckes said. “If nothing else I'll be like a little kid to get up there just do it that way. As long as I can at least hit the pins."

Berckes said he lived a pretty healthy lifestyle to reach age 100.

"I have never drank alcohol, I have never smoked, I tried them all, but one time was enough on all of it."