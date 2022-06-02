Watch
18-year-old Coco Gauff secures spot in French Open final

France Tennis French Open
Christophe Ena/AP
Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts as she defeats Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 6-3, 6-1. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France Tennis French Open
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:08:23-04

Less than three months after her 18th birthday, American Coco Gauff will play for the French Open title.

Gauff beat Italian Martina Trevisan, 6-3, 6-1, in Thursday's semifinal match.

This is Gauff's first appearance in a grand slam final. She is the youngest grand slam finalist since Maria Sharapova in 2004.

Gauff's win wasn't all about celebration. On the camera after the match, Gauff wrote "Peace End Gun Violence." She said she wanted to raise attention to the issue since she has a major platform.

Gauff will take on world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final. Swiatek is on a 34-match winning streak. She beat Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-1, to reach the final.

