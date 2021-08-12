4 arrested in connection with 2011 homicide of Virginia college student

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people have been arrested in connection with a decade-old homicide in Norfolk.

In partnership with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, Cold case detectives have arrested and charged the people said to be responsible for the 2011 murder of Christopher Cummings.

He was the nephew of late Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings.

In the early morning of June 10, 2011, Norfolk Police were called to the 800 block of W. 42nd Street to report two gunshot victims.

Cummings was found murdered inside a home, and a second man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries; the other victim survived.

Both men were 20 years old at the time of the shooting.

Detectives have continued to investigate this shooting over the years.

“For more than a decade now, Investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case, they have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family," said Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone. "I want to recognize all the hard work and the level of commitment and professionalism of all those who were involved in bringing this investigation to a close.”

As a result of the investigation and forensic evidence, four men, Kwaume L. Edwards, 32; Javon L. Doyle, 31; Ahmad R. Watson, 30; and Rashad D. Dooley, 28, all of Newport News, have been indicted on 15 charges each.

The four men have been charged with the following: Homicide; first-degree murder; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder; use of a firearm in the commission of first-degree murder; burglary with the intent to commit murder with a deadly weapon; conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon; use of a firearm in the commission of an armed burglary; aggravated malicious wounding; use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding; attempted second-degree murder; use of a firearm in attempted commission of second-degree murder; two counts each of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling; attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a robbery.

Only one of the suspects was arrested out of the state and will be extradited to Norfolk; the other suspects are all in Virginia jails.

