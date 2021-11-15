6 teens hospitalized following shooting at Colorado park, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora said six teens ages 14 to 18 were hospitalized following a shooting at a park near a high school Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at Nome Park near East 12th Avenue and Nome Street, just north of Aurora Central High School. All six victims are students at the school, police said.

Police said no shots were fired inside the school, which was placed on a "secured perimeter" status after the incident.

The district canceled classes for the day, according to a Twitter message from the Aurora Police Department.

Parents were seen outside the school picking up their kids.

Five of the six victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

A sixth victim, an 18-year-old, self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Children's Hospital confirmed that three of the teens were treated at their facility.

The hospital said all three were "stable" and were reunited with their families.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson described the injuries as non-life-threatening during a press conference later in the day.

She said one of the victims had a tourniquet applied to their wound by a school resource officer at the scene and underwent emergency surgery at the hospital.

Wilson said several rounds of different calibers were collected from the scene and said it's likely multiple suspects in vehicles and on foot were involved.

No arrests have been made and descriptions were not provided as she urged the community to come forward with any relevant information they may have, including any possible Ring video of the shooting.

“I need the public’s help. I need us all to be outraged by what happened here today,” Wilson said.

Chief Wilson said they have reached out for resources for the victims' families and commented during the press conference on the rise of teen violence in the city and around the country.

“Obviously this is a very concerning incident for this city as well as for this nation. I think what we’re seeing is a public health crisis, really when we think about gun violence anymore,” Wilson said.

She could not say if the shooting was gang-related.

Wilson said investigators are looking at every possible motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated when more information becomes available.

Robert Garrison at KMGH first reported this story.