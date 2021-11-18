Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Ann Arbor becomes 1st US city to require free menstrual products in restrooms

items.[0].image.alt
Mike Stewart/AP
FILE - Picture of various menstrual products are seen, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Menstrual Products in Schools
Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 16:43:11-05

A city in Michigan is the first city in the nation to require free menstrual products in all public restrooms.

According to the Associated Press, the Ann Arbor city council unanimously approved the ordinance earlier this week, and it's slated to begin on Jan. 1.

Every public restaurant, including those located in bars and restaurants, must provide toilet paper, soap, paper towels, tampons, and menstrual pads.

MLive. com reported that those in violation will be fined $100.

City council member Travis Radina told the news outlet that the new ordinance includes men's restrooms, too.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader