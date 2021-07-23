Opening Ceremony begins in Tokyo, kicking off an Olympics like none other

After a yearlong delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summer Olympics in Tokyo are finally getting underway.

The Opening Ceremony has kicked off in a mostly empty Olympic Stadium mostly devoid of spectators. Japan is in a state of emergency in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

First Lady Jill Biden and other world leaders are among the handful of spectators in attendance.

As per tradition athletes from all participating countries are currently filing into the stadium.

While there may be few fans in the stands, the program is still moving ahead with typical theatrics, including a large-scale fireworks show.

The opening portion of the program focused on the themes of "apart but not alone," as a choreographed dance represented what it was like for athletes to come together after months of training solo.

The program also featured a moment of silence to honor those killed by COVID-19.

The performance is taking place just hours after the program's director, Kentaro Kobayashi, was fired after anti-Semitic jokes he made during a comedy set in the 1990s resurfaced.

The program's composer, Keigo Oyamada, also resigned in recent days after an interview he conducted in the 1990s resurfaced in which he boasted about bullying people with disabilities.

The Opening Ceremony is airing live right now on NBC. The network will re-air the performance in an edited and "enhanced" primetime broadcast that features additional commentary.