Jeff Bezos to launch into space in landmark flight for his space tourism company, Blue Origin

Jeff Bezos, the founder of online retail giant Amazon and the world's richest man, will launch into space on Tuesday morning atop a rocket built by his space exploration company, Blue Origin.

Bezos and three others will lift off around 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday from Blue Origin's launch pad in Van Horn, Texas — a tiny town in the western part of the state.

Joining Bezos on the flight will be his brother, Mark, longtime aviation specialist Wally Funk, and Blue Origin's first space tourism customer, Oliver Daeman.

Funk, 82, and Daeman, 18, will become the oldest and youngest people to travel into space, the Associated Press reports.

According to Insider, Funk trained with NASA in the 1960s with Project Mercury — the NASA astronauts who were among the first to travel into space. Funk was slated to travel with an all-female crew, but the mission was later scrapped, and she never traveled to space — until today.

Daeman is the son of Joes Daeman, the CEO of a Dutch real estate private equity firm. In an auction to determine the final seat on the flight, Daeman was outbid by an anonymous bidder who paid $28 million to join the flight. However, in a blog post on Thursday, Blue Origin said that the anonymous bidder had to drop out due to a "scheduling conflict."

The capsule that the group will travel on Tuesday is fully automated, meaning no pilot will be controlling its movements.

According to the Associated Press, the craft will launch atop Blue Origin's 60-foot New Shepherd rocket and travel to speeds of up to Mach 3.

The capsule will separate from the rocket, which will return to Blue Origin's launch pad for an upright landing. It will continue to travel to about 66 miles above the Earth's surface, where travelers will experience three to four minutes of weightlessness.

After a brief period in space, the capsule will fall back to Earth before parachutes deploy, allowing the craft to land in the Texas desert. The entire flight is expected to last 11 minutes.

Bezos will be the second billionaire this month to travel into space. On July 12, Virgin Galatic founder Richard Branson rocketed into space aboard one of his crafts, which was operated by two pilots and launched from a mothership.

Blue Origin's rocket launch will begin at about 9 a.m. ET.