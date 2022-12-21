Biden offers states Tamiflu from National Stockpile amid surging flu cases

The Biden administration is making additional supply of Tamiflu available through the Strategic National Stockpile.

Tamiflu does not currently appear on the Food and Drug Administration's report of drug shortages; however, health officials warn the U.S. is in the middle of a bad flu season.

"State stockpiles can be utilized, and if jurisdictions need access to the Strategic National Stockpile, they now have it to respond to the current seasonal flu outbreak," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates there have been 15 million flu cases, 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths this season.

Tamiflu is an antiviral drug that keeps the virus from multiplying in the body, therefore, reducing symptoms associated with the flu.

It is not a substitute for the flu vaccine, which can prevent a person from catching the virus altogether. The CDC recommends that most people six months and older get a flu shot.