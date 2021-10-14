Biden to meet with Pope Francis

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will meet with Pope Francis.

The visit will have extra significance for Biden, who is a devout Catholic.

"They will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor," a statement from the White House says.

The trip will happen on Oct. 29, one day prior to the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

This won't be Biden's first meeting with Pope Francis. He met the pope twice when he was vice president.