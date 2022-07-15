Buffalo supermarket reopens 2 months after deadly mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Tops supermarket, where a gunman killed 10 people and left three others wounded, reopened on Friday.

Members of the Buffalo, New York community came together to say a prayer before the doors opened early Friday morning.

The first 225 customers were given $100 gift cards.

While many were happy to see the store open, some people outside said it was too soon. They said they wanted a community-wide conversation about other options while they heal.

The victims of the shooting were honored Thursday night at a re-dedication ceremony

“Hate will not win — not today — not tomorrow — not ever,” declared Letitia James, New York State Attorney General.

A 19-year-old man was indicted on 27 counts Thursday in connection to the deadly May 14 shooting.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the indictment alleges the suspect willfully caused "the death of the victims because of their actual and perceived race and color."

The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.

The attorney general will decide at a later death whether to pursue the death penalty.

The suspect is currently in state custody pending state criminal charges.