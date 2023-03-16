Children’s product recalls reach highest level in nearly a decade

The number of children’s items recalled in 2022 in the U.S. topped 100 for the first time since 2013, according to Kids in Danger (KID).

KID found that 34% of all Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notices involved items used by children. Of those, 19 included lead content. Also, the number of clothing recalls doubled in 2022, from 16 in 2021 to 32.

KID noted that many recall notices are not posted on the CPSC’s social media pages and that parents rarely learn about them. KID found that recalls on children’s items generally were corrected 25% of the time.

“Recalling companies must use all tools at their disposal to retrieve recalled products. This includes social media for every recall and other measures such as direct notification of consumers and marketing recalls to the same extent as they market products,” according to the KID report.

SEE MORE: More than 59,000 child car seats recalled for anchor failure

KID’s data found a decline in injuries and deaths before recalls were initiated.

“Recalls are the most direct way of warning consumers about unsafe products and removing them from the market and homes,” the report read. “This report shows that while CPSC is making progress in recalling more dangerous products, more must be done to make the recalls effective in removing products from homes.”

The CPSC posts updated recall notices on its website every Thursday. You can search through past CPSC recalls on its website.

You can also be among the first to learn of product recalls by signing up for emails directly through the CPSC.