COVID-19 response team to hold briefing as regulators weigh approval of Pfizer vaccine for kids

On Wednesday, the White House COVID-19 response team will hold a virtual briefing as the Food and Drug Administration considers Pfizer's vaccine for children aged 5-11.

On Tuesday, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the Pfizer vaccine be made available to children as young as 5 on an emergency use basis.

The FDA as a whole still needs to issue a recommendation before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes up the matter.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has already set meetings for Nov. 2 and 3, where the panel will likely take a vote on whether to issue its own recommendation for the Pfizer vaccine for children.

Once the ACIP issues a recommendation, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky needs to issue final approval.

Health experts like White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci believe the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children by early November.

The White House briefing also comes less than a week after the CDC signed off on new guidance for vaccine booster shots.

Those who received the Moderna vaccine and are at least 65 years old, have an underlying condition that makes them susceptible to COVID-19 or live or work in a place that puts them at risk for infection can now seek out a booster shot. In addition, those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can seek a booster two months after their initial dose.

The CDC also issued final approval on guidance that will allow Americans to receive any brand of booster shot, regardless of which vaccine they received initially.

The White House COVID-19 response team will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET.