Some MLB stadiums dedicating sections to fully-vaccinated fans only

Some Major League Baseball stadiums are opening sections that are dedicated exclusively for fans who are fully-vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and Seattle Mariners are selling tickets to fully-vaccinated only sections as of Friday. The New York Yankees and Mets may also do the same soon. Though, each stadium may have varying rules and promotions.

In most cases, sections are reserved for patrons age 16 and older for whom at least two weeks have passed since they received their final vaccine dose.

Teams say children between the ages of 2 and 15 who can provide proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 with the past few days are also allowed.

Ticketholders will be asked to show proof of their vaccination status or negative COVID-19 test, and in some cases have a photo ID as well. Those who cannot do that won’t be permitted to enter the stadium.

As for children 24 months and younger, teams say they can accompany their fully-vaccinated parent, guardian or sponsor in these sections without a negative test.

People in these sections will sit next to one another. Since social distancing won’t be required, teams say these sections allow for more flexible seating options while maintaining safety from COVID-19 throughout the stadium.

It’s important to note that face coverings will still be required in these sections at all times, except while actively eating or drinking.

This new option for MLB games comes as the U.S. continues to ramp up its vaccinations to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Friday, more than 33% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated, while nearly 43% of U.S. adults had been fully inoculated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of have 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4.