Couple writes letter to lottery officials with photos after dog destroys their tickets

A couple could see the humor in the situation after they wrote a letter to Oregon lottery officials explaining that their dogs had chewed and destroyed their lottery tickets.

The couple wrote the letter to officials with the destroyed tickets and a photo of their dogs as proof, hoping to find some resolution.

Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem, Oregon explained that while they knew there might be little possibility of validating the destroyed tickets, they wanted to share their story of how their two Alaskan Klee Kias, "Apple" and "Jack," decided to use the tickets as a chew toy.

The couple has had the dogs in their family since they were puppies, and they are now 11-months-old and two-years-old.

Rachel Lamet said, “For some reason, we left the ticket on the ottoman, and they decided it was delicious,” she told the Oregon Lottery.

“I went to bed, and when I woke up, it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious, and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it’s for sure a winner,” she said.

While the couple appeared worried at first, they soon found out that their tickets only had a winning amount of $8.