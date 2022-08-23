Dallas Cowboys top Forbes list for most valuable NFL franchises

The Dallas Cowboys are the NFL's most valuable team, according to Forbes.

The team is valued at $8 billion.

Forbes says the Cowboys reached that valuation due, in large part, to its ability to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue from advertising and sponsorship deals.

The New England Patriots rank second on the Forbes list of NFL team values. They are valued at $6.4 billion.

The Los Angeles Rams, winners of Super Bowl LVI, saw their valuation grow by 29% in the last year, according to Forbes.

The team ranks third on the Forbes list — with a valuation of $6.2 billion.

The Cincinnati Bengals, who lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI, also saw a major boost in valuation. It went up 32%, according to Forbes.

However, the team is still considered the least valuable in the league at $3 billion.