Deadline looms for Americans seeking health insurance through ACA marketplace

The deadline is approaching for Americans to get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Those who want coverage to start by Jan. 1 must enroll by Dec. 15. Open enrollment ends completely on Jan. 15.

New data shows 67 percent of Americans don’t usually change their health plan annually because it's too stressful.

If you're one of those people, experts strongly suggest setting aside time to look into your options.

"It's important for folks to know that they may qualify for additional subsidies and support through the federal government to help them afford their monthly premiums,” said Kristine Grow, senior vice president of communications for America's Health Insurance Plans.

She says the inflation reduction act made coverage more affordable for 2023. For many people, that means paying practically nothing in monthly premiums.

She also says many people will be able to find a plan for under $10 a month after subsidies.

"Some things they may want to look at include whether their doctors and specialists are covered under different plans, what prescription drugs they take on a regular basis, and how they're covered under the health plans formulary, as well as additional benefits that may be available to them with different plans and different choices,” said Grow.

There are a lot of plans to choose from for 2023 at healthcare.gov.