Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Delta to raise pay for non-union employees

Delta Getty 102412
Scott Olson/Getty Images
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 24: A passenger waits for her luggage in the Delta baggage claim at O'Hare International Airport on October 24, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Delta Airlines Inc. said its third-quarter profit nearly doubled due in part to a large drop in the airlines fuel costs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Delta Getty 102412
Posted at 1:27 PM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 15:27:49-05

Delta Air Lines said it will raise pay for employees again as travel rebounds amid a tight labor market in the United States.

Delta says it will raise pay by 5%, making it at least the second time in less than a year that the company has increased compensation for staff. In May Delta raised pay for employees by 4%.

The latest increase is set to take effect by April 1, and a pool used for merit raises will increase, according to reports.

As the travel industry continues to recover after loses during the COVID-19 pandemic, airlines. have tried to raise pay to attract workers and hire more employees.

CEO Ed Bastian said in a note to staff on Tuesday, “Considering the depths of losses we suffered during the pandemic, including a $1 billion first quarter loss just last year, this is truly a remarkable achievement."

Bastian said, "On Valentine’s Day, we’ll pay out more than $550 million to Delta people to share the company’s success with all those who make it possible. This amount, about 5.57% per eligible employee, is more than the profit sharing pool of all our competitors combined."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App