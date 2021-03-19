FBI releases videos of officers being assaulted during the Capitol insurrection

The FBI released new videos from the Jan. 6 insurrection of the US Capitol while Congress attempted to tally the Electoral College votes. The videos showed officers being assaulted by a swarm of supporters of President Donald Trump.

The videos were released in hopes of catching 10 suspects who have yet to be identified. Presently, the FBI has arrested more than 300 people who participated in the Jan. 6 riot, 65 of whom had charges related to assaulting officers.

Several of the videos showed insurrectionists using a club to strike officers’ riot shields at the doors of the Capitol. Several other videos showed officers being sprayed with chemicals.

One-hundred and forty officers were injured and one was killed amid the violence at the Capitol during the counting of the Electoral College.

George Tanios, 39, and Julian Khater, 32, were arrested this week in connection to the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick died in a D.C.-area hospital on Jan. 7. The Capitol Police said that Sicknick died as a result from injuries sustained during the insurrection.

While many officers have been praised for their heroism, law enforcement leaders were roundly criticized for their lack of preparation for the Jan. 6 riot. The previous chief of the Capitol Police, the House sergeant-at-arms and the Senate sergeant-at-arms all resigned in the wake of the riot.

Click below to see the videos: