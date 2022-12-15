Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker released from prison

Boris Becker was reportedly released from a British prison Thursday.

The former Wimbledon champion was sentenced in April to more than two years in prison for hiding money and assets after he declared bankruptcy.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, Becker's attorney said Becker served his sentence and was allowed to return to his home country of Germany. Becker's sentence was reportedly fast-tracked under a program for foreign nationals.

Becker was considered a tennis phenom. He burst onto the scene in the 1980s as a teenager. He won Wimbledon in 1985 at the age of 17. He defended his title in 1986. Becker would add four more grand slam championships over the course of his career. He retired in 1999.

He was reportedly convicted of tax evasion in Germany in 2002 and served time on probation.

Becker returned to the ATP tour in 2014 to coach Novak Djokovic. The Serbian won five grand slam titles under Becker's leadership before they split several years later.