Incidents involving planes happen in span of 24 hours in 3 states

In less than 24 hours, three planes either crashed or were forced to make emergency landings in three different states.

In New Jersey, a plane had to make an emergency landing at the New Jersey Botanical Garden, CBS New York reported.

The single-engine Cessna 182 reported engine problems before landing in a field.

No injuries were reported.

In Georgia, a plane crashed in a small residential area in Dekalb county.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, officials say the pilot, the only person on board, walked away unharmed after crash-landing his single-engine plane.

In Florida, a small airplane landed and came to a rest in a median near a Tampa intersection, Scripps sister station WFTS reported.

According to fire officials, the pilot was the only one on board when making an emergency landing while doing test flights.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say the incidents are all under investigation.