Justin Bieber offering fans a month of free online therapy

Justin Bieber is helping his fans and team be the best version of themselves by offering free online therapy.

The music star and his wife, Hailey, have been outspoken in recent years about his mental health struggles.

Online counseling website BetterHelp says Bieber has teamed up with them to offer a month’s worth of free help to those who need it through their website.

Bieber is also offering free mental health support for 18 months for his crew, which is made up of more than 200 people, Billboard says.

It could take up to one week to be linked with a therapist.

The deal is only valid for those who have never received therapy through BetterHelp. You’ll be asked to enter payment information when you sign up to prevent misuse of the deal, the site says.

