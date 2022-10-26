Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Kia recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

Kia Recall
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Kia is telling owners, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Kia Recall
Posted at 7:48 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 10:00:15-04

Kia announced a recall for some 2008 and 2009 Sportage vehicles because there's a risk that the engine could catch on fire.

"An engine compartment fire originating from around the Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) may occur while parked or driving," a statement about the recall says on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) website.

More than 70,000 Sportages are impacted by the recall. Kia said they are still working on a remedy.

Until a fix can be made, owners are encouraged to park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles and structures.

The automaker said it's aware of eight fires and 15 cases of melting or heat damage since April 2017.

No one has been injured, according to Kia.

People can use the NHTSA VIN lookup tool to determine whether their vehicle is impacted by the recall.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App