Lockdown lifted after incident reported at Joint Base Andrews

A lockdown has now been lifted and there is no longer an active shooter situation around Joint Base Andrews.

Officials said an armed person was reported near base housing. Joint Base Andrews released an update on Thursday afternoon reporting that no shots were fired and no injuries or deaths were reported as they continued to investigate the incident.

Officials told people on Thursday to "stay away" from an area of the base with housing after reports of an active shooter.

The base, located in Maryland's Prince George's County, just southeast of Washington, D.C., is a common departure location for presidential aviation trips on Air Force One and other military craft.

The base issued an update on social media at around 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday warning of an active shooter, and initiated a lockdown. That lockdown was later lifted.

The suspect was reported as being a white male wearing a purple sweatshirt and black shorts. He was reportedly seen carrying an AR-15-style rifle "with no orange tip," according to an alert from the base.

A spokesperson for the base, Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon, confirmed there were no shots fired.

Base staff reported that security personnel had been out on foot and on mobile patrols searching for the individual.

