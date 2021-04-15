Lowe's to give away 500K saplings on April 22

Lowe's is giving away 500,000 saplings on April 22, also known as Earth Day.

The promotion is part of the home improvement chain's Springfest, featuring free Garden-to-Go project kits that consumers can pick up curbside every Thursday in April.

Depending on location, the trees are pine and spruce varieties, USA Today reported.

Consumers who want one will have to register online at Lowes.com starting Thursday.

On April 29, the last day of the company's event, they will be giving away a butterfly house.