Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize after being told he didn't win

Virginia man wins $1 million months after being told being told he didn’t win.
Lottery Jackpot Global
Posted at 5:42 AM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 07:42:50-04

MANASSAS, Va. -- A Virginia man won $1 million months after being told his Mega Millions ticket was not a winner.

Malcolm Meredith showed his ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions drawing and was told it was not a winner.

However, he held onto the ticket and got a second opinion weeks later at the Virginia Lottery Customer Service Center in Woodbridge.

That is where he learned his ticket was valid and that he won $1 million.

When Merideth bought his lottery ticket in May, he let the computer pick his numbers by using the Easy Pick option at a Harris Teeter store in Manassas.

Meredith's ticket had the first five winning numbers but not the Mega Ball number. If his ticket also had the Mega Ball number, officials said Meredith would have won $131 million.

This article was written by WTVR.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App