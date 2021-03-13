Matthew McConaughey & Reliant announce 'We're Texas' benefit concert lineup

AUSTIN, TX — On March 21, Matthew McConaughey is teaming up with Reliant for “We’re Texas,” a benefit concert following last month's deadly winter storm.

The concert will feature Kelly Clarkson, George Straight, Post Malone, and more.

The concert will be held on Matthew McConaughey’s YouTube channel and Reliant is donating $1 million to his Just Keep Livin' Foundation to support the following organizations:

• Team Rubicon

• St. Bernard Project (SBP)

• Save the Children

• Salvation Army of Texas

• Meals on Wheels Central Texas

• Austin Disaster Relief Network

“Matthew McConaughey has been a friend to us for many years, sharing his iconic Texas sound for the Reliant brand. In joining him and his foundation, we will continue providing critical near and long-term needs in response to the disastrous impact of Winter Storm Uri. After all, together – we’re Texas.” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant.

In addition to their donation, Reliant and their parent company NRG Energy, Inc. have made an initial $3 million commitment in cash donations to Texas communities to address food and water shortages, temporary or damaged housing, and the overall recovery effort.

“Everything’s bigger in Texas – including our support for one another,” said Matthew McConaughey, co-founder of the just keep livin Foundation. “We’re grateful to longtime partners with Texas roots like Reliant for their generous support and look forward to an uplifting musical and storytelling event that will help our neighbors, family and friends in need across the state we call home.”

This article was written by Joel Leal for KXXV.