NFL player takes Texas middle schooler to daddy-daughter dance after her father's death

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Anthony Harris in action during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Feb 09, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Anthony Harris flew across the country to bring a big smile to the face of a young fan who lost both her father and grandfather last year.

Audrey Soape, 11, lives in Austin, Texas, but she's been an Anthony Harris fan since he played for the Vikings, NBC10 reported.

When the time came for the yearly father-daughter dance at their church, Audrey's mother Holly reached out to Harris for help, the news outlet reported.

Through social media, Holly asked Harris if he'd escort her daughter to their church's daddy-daughter dance, ABC News New York reported.

Harris jumped at the opportunity.

Soape told KYW that she "was super nervous," but at the same time "super excited."

According to Fox News, Harris also paid for Audrey's dress, shoes, hair, and makeup.

Scott Wise at WTVR first reported this story.

