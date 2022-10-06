2 dead, 8 wounded after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS — Authorities in Nevada said two people are dead and eight people were injured after a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Police said three of the victims are in "critical condition."

Officers were called to a casino in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Boulevard at 11:41 a.m. on reports of a stabbing with multiple victims, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The suspect was taken into custody in front of the Venetian, reportedly with a significant amount of blood “on his sleeves.”

Police are currently transporting multiple victims to area hospitals with "unknown extent of injuries," according to a spokesperson.

deadly stabbing on the Strip. It happened around 11:45 am according to Metro. 6 people injured, 1 person is dead . This is Spring Mountain & LV Blvd. Spring Mountain is closed

Witnesses said that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations and some of the victims involved may have been "showgirls" who take photos with tourists on the Strip.

One woman, who claims four of the injured showgirls work for her, told the woman he "was a chef" and wanted to take a picture with the showgirls "with his knife."

The woman said the stabbings began when the group of women declined his offer.

One witness from Los Angeles says one victim appeared to have been stabbed in the Fashion Mall and was "laying on the ground near the shops," being attended to by one of the security guards. The witness, however, did not observe the attack directly, as they were in the Wynn at the time of the attack.

Another witness from Canada shared a photo with 13 Action News of a showgirl being taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

I just talked to a tourist from Montreal, he says he saw at least two showgirls stabbed on the Strip. The showgirls walk the Strip to talk photographs with visitors. He shared photo below of one being taken away on a stretcher

Another witness, Pierre Fandrich, tells 13 Action News that he was walking along the strip when he thought he heard "three or four showgirls laughing," though it turned out to be screaming.

Fandrich says he saw "a lot of blood" as one woman ran across the bridge, one was on the ground and another — with a prominent stab wound on her back — was attempting to help the woman on the ground. Another person approached them and attempted to help the woman on the ground by doing CPR until the cops arrived, Fandrich says.

At first, Fandrich says he "thought a girl fell from the bridge because there was a lot of blood on the ground." Fandrich did not see the suspect in the aftermath because "everything happened so fast."

Another witness shared a photo of a victim, which has been blacked out due to its graphic nature.

Deadly stabbing on #LasVegas Strip… photo from video taken by tourist. You can see people attending to two victims. This is outside of Wynn at LV BLVD & Spring Mtn, I blacked out the victim due to it being graphic 📷: Eric Quintanar

Traffic along Spring Mountain at Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down while an investigation is conducted.

This article was written by KTNV.