Chicago's largest music festival is back and just in time for summer!

Organizers say Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park and it'll be at full capacity after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the news Tuesday in a tweet.

She added that to attend, festival-goers must be fully vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19.

The musical lineup will be announced Wednesday.

The 4-day music festival will run from July 29 to Aug. 1.