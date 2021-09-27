Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Police investigating shooting death of Utah football player

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE - Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe (2) is shown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona, in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, file photo. A University of Utah football player has been killed in a shooting at a house party early Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, Salt Lake City police said. The shooting that killed Aaron Lowe occurred just after midnight, only hours after the Utes beat Washington State 24-13. Police said another victim in the attack was in critical condition and authorities were searching for a suspect. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Utah Player Killed Football
Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 17:58:07-04

Police in Utah are trying to determine what led up to the shooting of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

He was killed early Sunday morning at a house party. Lowe wasn't the only person shot at the party. Police said a female was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said Monday that they are following "several potential promising leads" because of tips from the community.

Lowes' mother told Scripps station KSTU that her son was never a problem child.

"I was told by the detective that he did not do anything wrong, that he was not in any criminal activity. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Donna Sterns said.

KSTU reports that Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, which was named after a Utah running back who died from gun violence in 2020.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader