Police: Multiple shot, shooter down at Tulsa medical building

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a medical building in Tulsa.

Tulsa police responded to an active shooter situation around 5 p.m. at the Natalie Medical Building near 61st Street and Yale.

Officers said multiple people were shot and the primary shooter is down.

Yale is closed in the area and police are urging people to avoid the area.

Families being evacuated will be reunited at Memorial High School.

