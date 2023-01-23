Watch Now
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Price of Forever stamp rises to 63 cents

IFILL BLACK HERITAGE STAMP
Michael A. McCoy/AP
A postal worker holds a book of Gwen Ifill Black Heritage Commemorative Forever Stamps during a Postal Service ceremony at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Michael A. McCoy)
IFILL BLACK HERITAGE STAMP
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 14:25:37-05

Mailing a letter will cost more in 2023.

The cost of a Forever stamp jumped from 60¢ to 63¢ on Sunday.

The cost of mailing a postcard also increased. It went from 44¢ to 48¢.

The Postal Service said the increased prices are meant to offset the rise in inflation.

"As operating expenses continue to rise, these price adjustments provide the Postal Service with much-needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan," the Postal Service said in a statement when it announced the new prices in October.

The 10-year plan was started in 2021.

Officials claim the Postal Service will begin achieving a net income within the first three years and a "break-even operating performance over the next 10 years."

In addition to price increases, the Postal Service is combining what it calls regulatory and legislative actions to avoid $160 billion in projected losses by 2030.

Report a typo

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App