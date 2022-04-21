Proposed bill in Tennessee would allow teachers to not use students' preferred pronouns

The Tennessee legislature is considering a bill that would not require teachers or educators to use a student’s preferred pronouns.

If passed, SB2777 would absolve teachers of any accusations of discrimination, as well as consequences, including civil liability and getting terminated.

The bill would apply to public schools and education agencies.

The Tennessee General Assembly’s Fiscal Review Committee has warned that the bill could have serious consequences if passed into law.

"If found in violation of federal law, this legislation could jeopardize federal funding in FY22-23 and subsequent years," the committee wrote in a fiscal note on the bill.

The committee was referring to a letter from the Department of Education published in 2021.

The letter said sex discrimination was in violation of Title IX because it includes discrimination on gender identity.

The Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee is reviewing SB2277 and plans to discuss it on Tuesday.