Watch
NewsU.S. and the World

Actions

Rich Strike wins 148th Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Charlie Neibergall/AP
A horse is led from the track at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kentucky Derby Horse Racing
Posted at 5:07 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 19:12:10-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rich Strike was announced as the winner of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

This race marked the 48th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike was not anticipated winner, with Zandon being predicted coming out on top before the race.

Rich Strike faced 90-to-1 odds, while Zandon faced 3-to-1 odds. Zandon is trained by Chad C. Brown, whose only Triple Crown victory came in 2017 at the Preakness Stakes.

Behind Zandon was Epicenter, who is trained by Steve Asmussen.

Zandon faced 7-to-1 odds.

Brad H. Cox, who trained last year’s declared Kentucky Derby champion Manaloun, had three entries in this year’s race, including Cyberknife and Zoros, who both faced 20-to-1 odds.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119