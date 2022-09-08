Watch Now
Ricky Martin reportedly files $20 million lawsuit against nephew who claimed sexual abuse

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 75th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:06 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 10:06:24-04

Ricky Martin is reportedly suing his nephew after the 21-year-old claimed sexual abuse.

According to NBC News, Martin claims his nephew ruined his reputation and cost him millions of dollars in deals by making false allegations.

Martin was subject to a restraining order on July 1 after his nephew reported that they had a relationship that turned volatile. The restraining order was eventually lifted after Martin's nephew decided to drop the case and reportedly admitted under oath the sex abuse allegations were false.

In the lawsuit, Martin claims his nephew continues to contact him, NBC News reports.

Martin is seeking $20 million in damages.

Martin's nephew has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

