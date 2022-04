Longtime Republican Utah U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch has died at the age of 88. Hatch served the state of Utah from 1977-2019.

Hatch's 42-year tenure made him the longest-serving Republican in Senate history.

Hatch was the GOP's most influential members, chairing multiple top committees, including Judiciary and Finance. As chair of Judiciary, he handled a number of Supreme Court and other federal court appointments.