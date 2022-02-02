Watch
Senator from New Mexico hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Stefani Reynolds/AP
Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Posted at 5:51 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 19:59:39-05

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan suffered a stroke, his chief of staff said in a statement.

Lujan, who represents New Mexico, checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe on Thursday after experiencing dizziness and fatigue.

His office says the senator was then transferred to a hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

"Senator Lujan was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance," said Carlos Sanchez, chief of staff. "As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling."

Sanchez said the senator is resting comfortably and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lujan is a first-term senator. He was elected in 2020 after serving in the U.S. House of Representatives.

