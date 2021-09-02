Simone Biles helps gift new wheelchair to Suni Lee's father

Simone Biles and Suni Lee may be competitors in the gym, but they are also friends.

The Olympic teammates formed a bond that was evident by Biles' gift to Suni's father, John.

"I love your daughter, Suni, so much and I know how much she loves you," Biles told John in a video message on NBC's Today show.

With the help of Today, Biles gave John Lee a new electric wheelchair.

John suffered a spinal cord injury in 2019 after falling off a ladder while helping a friend trim a tree.

John said the electrical wheelchair will give him a new sense of freedom.

"It'll be a little different because now they don't have to keep pushing me around," he said.