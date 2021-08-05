Spirit cancels half its flights on Thursday as travel woes enter fifth day

Travelers on Spirit Airlines are enduring the fifth-straight day of travel woes as it continues to cancel flights.

On Thursday, the airline carrier canceled 412 flights or 52% of its flights on its schedule as of noon CT, according to FlightAware.

The budget airline has canceled or delayed more than 1,700 flights since last weekend, stranding travelers around the U.S. due to issues stemming from weather, technology outages, and staffing shortages.

CNBC reported that the Florida-based airline's cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

According to its website, Spirit advises its passengers to check their email and flight status before heading to the airport as they deal with "operational challenges."

The company also advises using its chat function, for "the fastest way for assistance."

Earlier this week, Spirit had to cancel 60% percent of its flights, USA Today reported.

Spirit wasn't the only airline carrier dealing with delays this week.

American Airlines canceled about 379 flights on Monday.

USA Today reported their cancellations were caused by storms that hit the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.

They've since recovered, and according to FlightAware, only 1% of its flights on Thursday have been canceled.