Suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder captured in Indiana

U.S. Marshals say a man wanted for the murder of rapper Young Dolph was captured Tuesday in Indiana.

Authorities have not said exactly where Justin Johnson, 23, was found.

On Jan. 5, the U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to Johnson's capture.

Johnson was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant and was on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

Young Dolph, whose given name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed at a Tennessee bakery in November 2021.

Young Dolph released several albums throughout his music career, with his first studio album being “King of Memphis.” That album was released in 2016 and peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts.